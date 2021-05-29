Brokerages Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT at €54.33

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.33 ($63.92).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of HLE stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €57.10 ($67.18). 97,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.35. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €33.68 ($39.62) and a fifty-two week high of €56.78 ($66.80).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

