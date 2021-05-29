Brokerages Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target at $31.00

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 192.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITMR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.