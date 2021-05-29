Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, May 17th. iA Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.81%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

