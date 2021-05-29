BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches Market Cap of $675,494.20

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $675,494.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

