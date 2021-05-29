Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.Caleres also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $961.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Caleres has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Caleres will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

