Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the April 29th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.13. 181,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,547. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 0.16.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.