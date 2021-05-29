Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the April 29th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 235,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,692. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

