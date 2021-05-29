China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 78.2% in May

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

China Resources Beer stock remained flat at $$17.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 282. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

