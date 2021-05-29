CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the April 29th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,133.0 days.

CHKGF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.