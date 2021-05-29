CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the April 29th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,133.0 days.
CHKGF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.61.
CK Asset Company Profile
