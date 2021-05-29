Clever DeFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,661.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $13,661.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00005412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00056217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00313280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00196975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00826291 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

