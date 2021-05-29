Condor Capital Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $222.58. The stock had a trading volume of 307,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $227.82.

