Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the April 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CFXTF remained flat at $$2.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

