Contentos Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $37.85 million and $2.64 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00072071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.26 or 0.00851137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.20 or 0.08635435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,987,965,433 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

