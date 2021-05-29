Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $911.86 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $175.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 492.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.66.

CLR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.57. 898,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,034. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

