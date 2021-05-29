Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,034. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

