CONTRACOIN Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $102,162.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00091806 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,885,050 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

