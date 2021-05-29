Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 226,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,167. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

