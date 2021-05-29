Crypton Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypton has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $740,049.62 and $518.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,850,547 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

