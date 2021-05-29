CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 112.1% in May

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLLY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77. CSL has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

