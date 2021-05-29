CVCoin (CVN) Market Cap Reaches $11.96 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $113,240.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00319998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00199032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00780126 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

