CWV Chain Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $13,888.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

