Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Delek US alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $13,325,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,302. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.