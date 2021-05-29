DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in May

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the April 29th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.91. DENSO has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

