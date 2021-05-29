DIA Price Hits $1.60 on Top Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. DIA has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded down 8% against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00004725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00850263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.70 or 0.08681698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00087853 BTC.

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

