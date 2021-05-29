Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) versus Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Acasti Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 398.58%. Acasti Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.98, suggesting a potential upside of 495.83%. Given Acasti Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Acasti Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -2.34 Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Acasti Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.47% -42.86% Acasti Pharma N/A -100.35% -67.51%

Summary

Acasti Pharma beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

