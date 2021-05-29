Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-$34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.13.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $202.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.59. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

