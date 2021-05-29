Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% to $33.36-34.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.05 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.500-10.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.96. 2,730,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.13.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.