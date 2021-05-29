Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% to $33.36-34.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.05 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.500-10.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.13.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average is $205.59. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.