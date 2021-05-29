Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% to $33.36-34.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.05 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.500-10.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $202.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

