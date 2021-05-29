Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the April 29th total of 935,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

