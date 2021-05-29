DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. 38,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

