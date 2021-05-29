Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

DCO traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,860. The stock has a market cap of $637.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

