Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 million.

DUOT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 25,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,669. Duos Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duos Technologies Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

