Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

NYSE ETB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 59,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,985. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

