Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.98. 2,540,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,365. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

