Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.98. 2,540,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

