Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and approximately $64,591.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00328859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00196011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.21 or 0.00798178 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

