EtherGem (EGEM) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $561,256.89 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

