EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the April 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVIO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95,571,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,995,219. EVIO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

