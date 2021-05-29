Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

XOM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.37. 19,250,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,627. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 129,648 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

