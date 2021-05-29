Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 373.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 325,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 256,495 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $307,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 97,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 81,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 19,250,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,627. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

