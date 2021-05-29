Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.73. 12,037,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

