Falcon Project (FNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,782.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $7,782.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00319142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00197860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00817587 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

