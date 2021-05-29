Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.11 million.

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 922,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.99.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $93.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

