Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRCOY shares. Citigroup downgraded Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

