Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 1,792,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

