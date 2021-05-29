Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Fluor stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 1,792,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
