Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.43 million-$10.88 million.

Shares of FEDU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 103,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

