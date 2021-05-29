Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post sales of $96.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $114.58 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $497.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $579.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $677.11 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $686.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,095. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.