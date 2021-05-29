Fyooz (FYZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $14,686.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00857172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.58 or 0.08782017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00087560 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

