Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.87. The stock had a trading volume of 196,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,135. Globant has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.14.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.